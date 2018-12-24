Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.50 million, up from 56,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 993,585 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 354,612 are owned by First Tru Advisors Lp. 75,854 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru, Maine-based fund reported 500,736 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 22,727 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 83,977 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mcmillion Management reported 14,319 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 22,802 were reported by Axa. Janney Capital Management Ltd Company owns 11,748 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Co invested in 0.01% or 13,738 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.22% or 26,001 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 120,775 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,961 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 62,615 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested in 453,947 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $192.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 118,047 shares to 230,829 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $119,156 activity. Shares for $12,538 were sold by MALLETT CONRAD L JR.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

