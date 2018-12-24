Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) by 19.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 9,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,829 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04M, down from 50,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09 million shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 71.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,410 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60M, up from 3,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 41,287 shares to 378,574 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,371 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $430,314 activity. 600 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $176,910 were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER. 750 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $223,778 were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $149,750 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies Comes Through Again – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT adds HaulFox, Strategy Systems, four others to TMS Integration – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologie (ROP) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies: Best-Performing Dividend Aristocrat For The Past 2 Decades Is Not A Good Investment Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 40 shares. Cambridge Tru Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 866 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 14,707 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Woodstock Corporation stated it has 16,588 shares. 2,021 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Sei Invs Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,343 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 2,213 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.36% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Salem Inv Counselors owns 0.38% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 12,528 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 90 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Honeywell Intll Inc owns 49,700 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. has $333 highest and $150 lowest target. $295.31’s average target is 14.43% above currents $258.08 stock price. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 13. On Tuesday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, February 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, December 10 report.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.10 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares were sold by LAVU RATNAKAR. $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A. SCHEPP RICHARD D also sold $1.76M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 54,939 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 87,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 0.09% or 11,549 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Limited Co holds 17,628 shares. 465 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 46,825 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 67,454 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 2.67 million shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 49,710 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Trust Inv Advsr holds 1.56% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 20,390 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 87,750 shares. 3,946 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability. Stifel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSS in report on Friday, August 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Gordon Haskett given on Thursday, August 10. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory given on Monday, May 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, June 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Susquehanna. Cowen & Co maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Stock Lost 11% Last Month – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s -8% despite hitting all the marks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target, Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty seen as retail outperformers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “No, Department Stores Aren’t Facing an Inventory Glut – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $248.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 22,240 shares to 112,131 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).