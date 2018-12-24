Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 17.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 120 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. 3,428 shares were sold by JOHRI AKHIL, worth $465,591 on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies declares $0.735 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s What Analysts Could Be Missing About General Electric Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Time to Stop Beating Up General Electric Stock Because of Free Cash Flow – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Shares for $2.32 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Tuesday, August 21. 500 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of stock. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P.