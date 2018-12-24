Dodge & Cox decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 36.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 16.69M shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Dodge & Cox holds 28.83 million shares with $968.26 million value, down from 45.52 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is expected to pay $0.40 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:LPT) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Liberty Property Trust’s current price of $42.03 translates into 0.95% yield. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 7, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 3.52M shares traded or 190.36% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 3.52% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58

Dodge & Cox increased Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 543,765 shares to 125.71M valued at $885.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 583,400 shares and now owns 25.53M shares. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 27. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,406 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 98,188 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 704,341 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25.65 million shares. Quaker Cap Limited accumulated 13,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.81M shares. Cape Ann Financial Bank holds 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 29,200 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 18,462 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hexavest reported 6.67 million shares. Lehman Financial Inc accumulated 0.36% or 22,908 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 0.79% or 52,076 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

