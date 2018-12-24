In analysts note revealed on Monday morning, Liberum Capital kept their “Buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure Plc (LON:UEX).

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 67 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 74 sold and decreased their positions in Community Health Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 109.87 million shares, down from 112.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 40 Increased: 41 New Position: 26.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 132.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-1.64 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.63% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $51,775 activity.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.28 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 15.3% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. for 27.48 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 8.24 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 396,500 shares. The New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd., a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5.70 million shares.

