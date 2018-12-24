Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 92.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 106,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,120 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103,000, down from 115,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 50,801 shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 44.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 9,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,085 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, up from 21,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 2.02 million shares traded or 97.64% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 7.77% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $183.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 7,062 shares to 9,043 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.26 million activity.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Extends $750 Million Unsecured Term Loan NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Acquires a 46% Interest (and now owns 100%) in the Retail and Signage at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West 34th Street – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Leads in Sustainability: Awarded NAREIT’s Leader in the Light Award and Achieved Fitwel Certification at theMART – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200. 10,000 shares were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, worth $94,800.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $146.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15,242 shares to 20,287 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

