Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Hanesbrand Inc. (HBI) by 53.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,725 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, up from 35,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Hanesbrand Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 10,225 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Bokf decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 46.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 18,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,066 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, down from 40,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 295 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. $5.61M worth of stock was sold by HAGEDORN JAMES on Wednesday, June 20. Lukemire Michael C also sold $709,048 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares.

Bokf, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 3,443 shares to 5,497 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,521 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,055 are held by Oppenheimer & Co. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 5 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Condor owns 20,708 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 1,836 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 611,175 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability reported 5,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Curbstone Mngmt Corp accumulated 8,680 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 23,984 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bbva Compass Bank reported 21,766 shares. 20,900 were reported by Skylands Llc. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 224 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,501 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $-1.24 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 4. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 22. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 1 to “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Monday, December 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Thursday, October 20. On Wednesday, November 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy”.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. Shares for $330,322 were sold by JOHNSON JOIA M. On Friday, November 2 NELSON RONALD L bought $398,750 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 25,000 shares. Upchurch W Howard Jr sold 40,688 shares worth $602,711. 6,500 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $97,370 on Monday, November 19. $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Hytinen Barry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 50,018 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Diligent Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 22,046 shares in its portfolio. 29,573 are held by Piedmont Invest. First Mercantile Commerce owns 0.06% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 16,800 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 200 shares. Brinker has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 81,294 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 586,967 shares stake. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability has 22,592 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 22,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.13% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 40,021 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Inde (VWO) by 10,382 shares to 38,165 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 40,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,158 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communicatns (NYSE:VZ).