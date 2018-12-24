Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NBIX in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. See Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) latest ratings:

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Harris Corp. (HRS) stake by 34.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc acquired 3,851 shares as Harris Corp. (HRS)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 14,974 shares with $2.53 million value, up from 11,123 last quarter. Harris Corp. now has $15.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 100 shares traded. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Raiders Sign WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Feinstein Urge Defense Sec Mattis to Waive Recoupment of Camp Pendleton Police Officers’ Pay; 01/05/2018 – ITV: MARY HARRIS WILL BECOME SR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 27/04/2018 – HARRIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 13 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – HALF OF HARRIS INTERACTIVE POLL RESPONDENTS TRUST MACRON: AFP; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Harris Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Occupational Health Hazards

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: NBIX, TLGT, ADAP – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GCO, BMRN, NBIX – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGTC Slumps After-hrs, NBIX Fails To Strike GOLD, IDRA To Report Data On Dec.14 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 2%; Neurocrine Biosciences Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 1.80 million shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $12.47 million activity. POPS RICHARD F sold $376,790 worth of stock. 1,178 shares were sold by ABERNETHY MATT, worth $106,020 on Monday, December 3. 38,819 shares valued at $4.28M were sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $990,096 were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. LYONS GARY A also sold $1.72M worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Friday, November 2. 23,000 shares were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E., worth $2.42M on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 86.00 million shares or 5.83% less from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 4,114 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company holds 53,123 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,221 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Financial Services holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 64 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 1832 Asset L P reported 658,700 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 70 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,147 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 8,883 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,160 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Millennium Ltd Liability reported 358,535 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 137,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 1,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA , a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It has a 686.47 P/E ratio. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $19.39 million activity. Another trade for 24,670 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Young Christopher D. on Wednesday, September 12. 26,311 Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares with value of $4.28M were sold by ZOISS EDWARD J. MIKUEN SCOTT T had sold 3,903 shares worth $627,407. 45,800 shares valued at $7.47 million were sold by FOX SHELDON J on Wednesday, August 15. 18,698 shares valued at $3.03 million were sold by Taylor Todd A. on Tuesday, September 4.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 9,548 shares to 177,586 valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,962 shares and now owns 217,555 shares. Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

More important recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “E-warfare and robots: Harris Corp.’s $125M R&D investment will create high-wage jobs here – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal”, Businesswire.com published: “Harris Corporation Successfully Launches Its First Smallsat; Showcases Company’s Complete Mission Solution – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.