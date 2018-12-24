Loews Corp increased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 15.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 52,473 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Loews Corp holds 383,055 shares with $12.90M value, up from 330,582 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $45.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 9.11M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus; 27/03/2018 – GM’S CADILLAC EXPECTING TO SET GLOBAL SALES RECORD IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS KOREA GOVERNMENT WILL ENGAGE IN LABOR TALKS; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2017-2; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA

Among 16 analysts covering Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Michael Kors Holdings had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 8 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 10. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $76 target in Thursday, August 9 report. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. See Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

13/11/2018 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74 New Target: $52 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $65 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $71 Upgrade

01/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $83 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85 New Target: $74 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. General Motors had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 17 report. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wharton Business Group Limited Co reported 7,985 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,308 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 96.85 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Calamos Advsr invested 0.08% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ww Asset owns 0.15% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 92,221 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,638 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80,770 shares stake. Usca Ria Ltd Company has 0.53% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 97,603 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 265,089 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 18,680 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 4.50 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Loews Corp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 50,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $11.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 240,000 shares. Snap Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $70.97 million activity. IDOL JOHN D also sold $435,657 worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) shares. Another trade for 179,920 shares valued at $13.25M was made by Kors Michael David on Tuesday, September 18. McDonough Krista A also sold $127,855 worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Michael Kors Holdings Limited shares while 157 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 119.38 million shares or 3.27% less from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs accumulated 12,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com accumulated 0% or 13,067 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 65,315 shares stake. Zpr owns 13,360 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P has invested 0.04% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.02% or 1.28 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,935 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Cambridge stated it has 5,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,329 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 395,735 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 102,607 shares.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 1.28M shares traded. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N – QTRLY MICHAEL KORS COMPARABLE SALES GREW 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – Michael Kors Announces Global Partnership with South African Pro Golfer and Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel; 13/03/2018 – THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA THIN.OL – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SANKT KORS FASTIGHETS FOR USE OF R2R EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REV INCLUDES $107.9 MLN CONTRIBUTION FROM JIMMY CHOO; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ACQUISITIONS TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING LUXURY PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Sees FY19 Comparable Sales to be Approximately Flat; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q Rev $1.18B; 09/04/2018 – Profile in style: Back to the Early ’80s With Michael Kors

