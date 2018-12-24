Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 10.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 146,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.31M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 5.77 million shares traded or 385.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 112.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 42,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.82 million, up from 37,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98M shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was downgraded by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, April 27. SunTrust maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Tuesday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Bernstein. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 3. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Friday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 3,239 shares to 3,574 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (NYSE:PNC) by 8,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,990 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 2,200.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.08 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 425.00% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC had 80 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 12. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, April 16 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 4. On Monday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral”. The rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, April 1. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 14 report.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 111,160 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $54.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 953,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).