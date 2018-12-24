Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 5,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,552 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43 million, down from 22,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 243 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 10.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 38,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,653 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.31 million, up from 383,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.07% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 3.02 million shares traded or 117.58% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 6.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Longer Investments Inc, which manages about $167.11 million and $103.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 8,603 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 57,431 shares to 790,269 shares, valued at $78.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,604 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc Com (NASDAQ:SNPS).