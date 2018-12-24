Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 1.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 136,090 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 9.93M shares with $1.08B value, down from 10.06 million last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $32.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 2.61 million shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.10, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 93 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 90 reduced and sold their positions in Miller Herman Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 45.44 million shares, down from 47.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Miller Herman Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 77 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. for 64,734 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 244,373 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.54% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.66% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,704 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $11.90 million activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info had 4 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $122 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,080 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Llc holds 0.38% or 63,519 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,204 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Ls Investment Advisors holds 22,518 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 54,927 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Franklin Resources stated it has 285,442 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 31.39M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 90,709 were reported by Westpac. Lincoln National Corporation reported 3,985 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jane Street Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 2,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. 9,506 shares were sold by THOMPSON KATHLEEN T, worth $1.02M on Tuesday, December 11. HUNT DAVID K sold $1.91 million worth of stock or 17,922 shares. 12,087 shares were sold by HUGHES KEITH W, worth $1.29 million. Shares for $200,304 were sold by Stallings James B JR on Thursday, September 20. 23,922 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares with value of $2.61M were sold by JAMES STEPHAN A.

