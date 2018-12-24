Athenahealth Inc (ATHN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 129 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 97 sold and decreased their holdings in Athenahealth Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 37.55 million shares, down from 39.58 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Athenahealth Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 2 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 58 Increased: 72 New Position: 57.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 33.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,000 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,900 shares with $1.15M value, down from 17,900 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.44B valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.48M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

athenahealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. The company has market cap of $5.29 billion. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for electronic health record management to help manage patientÂ’s clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and well-known provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services. It has a 42.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides athenahealth Population Health, a cloud population health service; and Epocrates service that include clinical information and decision support services in the areas of drug and disease information, medical calculator and tools, clinical guidelines, clinical messaging, and market research.

Analysts await athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 2.15% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.93 per share. ATHN’s profit will be $36.95 million for 35.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by athenahealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 5.46% of its portfolio in athenahealth, Inc. for 39,200 shares. Barton Investment Management owns 134,718 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.98% in the stock. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,256 shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 839,046 shares traded. athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) has declined 2.25% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHN News: 14/05/2018 – Elliott Management Releases Letter to the Bd of Athenahealth; 07/05/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – LAST NOVEMBER, APPROACHED ATHENAHEALTH ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL INVOLVING ELLIOTT OR OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – ATHENAHEALTH TO REVIEW ELLIOTT’S UNSOLICITED PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Makes Offer to Buy Athenahealth; 26/04/2018 – athenahealth 1Q Rev $329.4M; 08/03/2018 – Q2i Partners with athenahealth’s ‘More Disruption Please’ Program to Enable Providers to Gain Insight into OUD Patients’ Recove; 29/05/2018 – Bush, nephew of former president George H.W. Bush, founded health-care technology company Athenahealth in 1997; 07/05/2018 – Elliott Approached Athenahealth About Possibility of Take-Private Transaction Last Nov. but Co. Refused to Engage; 24/05/2018 – athenahealth Issues Statement; 26/04/2018 – ATHENAHEALTH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 FINL OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 393,680 shares. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.93% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 18,539 shares. Cwm stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 2,977 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 29,803 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.02% stake. Federated Invsts Pa has 229,226 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 5,100 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 14,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 87,412 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.08% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 1.10 million shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 2,900 shares to 11,700 valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 44,300 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $43.55 million activity. $22.87M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K. Luisi Michael J. also sold $984,544 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Thursday, August 16. The insider Barrios George A. sold $333,360. The insider DUNN KEVIN sold $1.85 million. The insider Kowal Mark sold $220,100. $352,385 worth of stock was sold by SPEED JEFFREY R on Friday, August 24.