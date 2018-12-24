Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 300 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 24,000 shares with $48.07 million value, up from 23,700 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Among 11 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Redrow PLC had 20 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by UBS. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, September 4. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Wednesday, September 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 4. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Citigroup initiated Redrow plc (LON:RDW) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 662 target. See Redrow plc (LON:RDW) latest ratings:

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.72 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 5.58 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.21% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 475.6. About 106,022 shares traded. Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $200000 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 13. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. London Company Of Virginia holds 320 shares. Godsey & Gibb accumulated 160 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank invested in 3.28% or 10,218 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Advisors LP reported 23,500 shares stake. Intact Invest invested in 0.07% or 1,050 shares. Criterion Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkside Bancorp has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset Mgmt reported 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 25 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Gru Incorporated Holdg A S holds 304,746 shares. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,004 shares or 10.66% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields accumulated 405 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69M. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M worth of stock. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock. $3.09M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 10,000 shares to 165,400 valued at $8.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 64,819 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.