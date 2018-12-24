Lourd Capital Has Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $357,968; Visteon Has 1.2 Sentiment

Visteon Corp (VC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.41, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 124 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 103 sold and decreased positions in Visteon Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 31.22 million shares, up from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Visteon Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 60 Increased: 68 New Position: 56.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation for 304,727 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 104,568 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct has 2.11% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 1.98% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,766 shares.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 32.93% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.64 per share. VC’s profit will be $31.80M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

