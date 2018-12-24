Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 11.28 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.28M, up from 76,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will embark on a two-day marathon of testimony on Capitol Hill; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 09/04/2018 – Short Sellers Warm to Facebook But Avoid Tech ETFs: Markets Live; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PERSONAL DATA: NBC

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.72 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Howard Weil. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, September 23 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 6 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Wednesday, September 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 63,926 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ameriprise owns 1.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 58,818 shares. Cambridge accumulated 28,504 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 746,949 shares. Wealthtrust reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 2,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Smithfield Company holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 257,080 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.36M shares. Bartlett Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.41 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 25,900 shares. Johnson Gp invested in 0.38% or 22,355 shares. Bandera Prtnrs Limited holds 8.2% or 77,000 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 143,213 shares. Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 3.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% or 7,742 shares in its portfolio. Verus Prtnrs accumulated 0.07% or 1,232 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 15,321 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.87% or 27,734 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) owns 16,485 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,480 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 2.27M shares. Main Street Lc invested 1.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 7,001 shares to 93,559 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 25,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,797 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).