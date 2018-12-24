Endo Health Solutions Inc (ENDP) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 119 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 82 sold and decreased their positions in Endo Health Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 213.52 million shares, down from 218.88 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Endo Health Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 53 Increased: 66 New Position: 53.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Waste Management (WM) stake by 13.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares as Waste Management (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 37,378 shares with $3.38M value, down from 43,378 last quarter. Waste Management now has $37.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58 million shares traded or 118.45% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 10.23 million shares traded or 144.30% up from the average. Endo International plc (ENDP) has risen 52.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group forecast; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q REV. $701M, EST. $691.9M; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 FDA: Covidien LLC- Endo GIA” Radial Reload with Tri-Staple” Technology The Endo GIA radial reloads with Tri-Staple; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $134.63 million for 3.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.49% negative EPS growth.

Chou Associates Management Inc. holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Endo International plc for 880,000 shares. Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. owns 22.15 million shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Llc has 2.81% invested in the company for 868,160 shares. The New York-based Glenview Capital Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 120,000 shares.

