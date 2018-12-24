Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) stake by 13.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc acquired 68,655 shares as Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s stock declined 30.84%. The Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 591,085 shares with $8.68M value, up from 522,430 last quarter. Builders Firstsource Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 2.01 million shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 43.62% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Lynch & Associates increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 10.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates acquired 10,211 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Lynch & Associates holds 104,037 shares with $8.66 million value, up from 93,826 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $226.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. On Tuesday, November 13 Taylor David S sold $3.58 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 38,335 shares. $1.71M worth of stock was sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Monday, November 12. 6,000 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $499,012 on Friday, August 24. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.78 million were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $418,112 were sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn. Moeller Jon R sold 10,833 shares worth $904,795. Majoras Deborah P sold 11,097 shares worth $926,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington State Bank invested in 0.66% or 509,156 shares. Stack Management has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,300 shares. Salem accumulated 50,601 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 3.02% or 215,150 shares. 997,294 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 1.09% or 38,231 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 106,858 shares. Longer Invs Incorporated stated it has 31,737 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% stake. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Summit Asset Limited Liability holds 24,264 shares. Cedar Rock Ltd owns 12.93 million shares. Beacon Gru has 81,347 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $108 highest and $84 lowest target. $96.38’s average target is 5.95% above currents $90.97 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, December 13. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 8 analysts covering Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Builders FirstSource had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, October 18. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. Evercore downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of BLDR in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $322,473 activity. MILGRIM BRETT N had sold 17,676 shares worth $197,618 on Friday, December 14. Rush David E also bought $46,920 worth of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares. On Thursday, September 6 the insider LEVY PAUL S bought $1.60 million. Another trade for 196,512 shares valued at $2.71M was sold by SHERMAN FLOYD F. BARR DAVID bought $937,800 worth of stock.