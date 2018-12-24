Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 6.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 98,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.77M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 1.33 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was made by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler has 30,728 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Lc reported 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Merchants Corporation owns 73,412 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Garde Inc has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Capital Management owns 5,822 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Gru stated it has 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Capital Management reported 378,838 shares stake. Macroview Investment Ltd Co reported 844 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Benchmark Capital accumulated 40,206 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 20,671 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 20,180 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 54,506 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: Apple’s decision feels like a complete rebuke of North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Apple (AAPL) Stock Fall Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Unlocking A Tremendous Captive Market (Mark Hibben) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 12 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, November 14 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Robert W. Baird. Bernstein maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by RBC Capital Markets. Gabelli downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Monday, September 12 to “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Friday, January 26 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 13 report. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. Credit Suisse upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Monday, June 4 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 10,016 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 35,510 shares. Virtu Lc has 3,016 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 69,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 651,234 shares. Jnba Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 234 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 8,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 221,617 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 16,750 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 13,422 shares. Lord Abbett And Com holds 0% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Ltd Llc holds 11,262 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Optimum Invest Advisors owns 296 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 189,855 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $154.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 208,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).