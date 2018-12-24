Bartlett & Co increased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 5.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 5,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.17 million, up from 110,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in M&T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 2.17 million shares traded or 132.04% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 9.19% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL) by 41.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 37,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,709 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, down from 89,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 1.26 million shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) has risen 1.85% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AHL News: 27/04/2018 – ASPEN IS SAID TO GET INTEREST OF BID DEADLINE: RE-INSURANCE.COM; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS- SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND FOR AUTHORIZATION OF NEW INSURANCE UNIT IN DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND; 02/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 91C, EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN SEES ASPEN IRELAND OPERATIONAL BY 1Q OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – Business Risk Partners and Aspen Insurance to Collaborate on Insurance Agents Liability; 27/04/2018 – ASPEN GETTING INTEREST AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE: RE-INSURER.COM; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Aspen Insurance; 28/03/2018 – ASPEN IS SAID PREPARING TO RUN BID PROCESS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 02/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance 1Q EPS 38c

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,120 shares to 381,124 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,707 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-1.07 EPS, up 65.92% or $2.07 from last year’s $-3.14 per share. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -318.37% negative EPS growth.

