Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 3,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,809 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, down from 26,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 42.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 5,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, up from 13,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY TO SEEK TESTIMONY FROM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX, WHISTLEBLOWER CHRIS WYLIE AND PROFESSOR ALEKSANDR KOGAN; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Toronto Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Needs to Do Better Protecting Data (Video); 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg or Sandberg won’t be in the same role a year from now: Analyst with a sell on Facebook

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, November 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 3 with “Market Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Thursday, April 28. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, January 28.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $381.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 96,580 shares to 103,002 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr North Amern Nat Res Etf (IGE) by 18,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,431 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. America First Invest Ltd Com stated it has 40 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc holds 1.14% or 87,154 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Management invested in 0.05% or 1,333 shares. 258,759 are owned by Investment House Ltd Co. Amer Money Llc stated it has 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 9,000 were accumulated by Ghp Advsr. Aspiriant Limited Co reported 60,625 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Com accumulated 9,889 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,268 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 267,000 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 26,273 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prns Limited has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,000 are held by Capital Wealth Planning Llc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 72 insider sales for $1.58 billion activity. Stretch Colin sold $126,638 worth of stock or 750 shares. Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.58M worth of stock. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $7.74 million. $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 1. Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, November 5. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was sold by Nadella Satya. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M on Friday, August 31. Capossela Christopher C also sold $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $254.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,067 shares to 213,827 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

