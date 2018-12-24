M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.88M, down from 54,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 65 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily

American National Bank decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 46.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,481 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $515,000, down from 19,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 2,783 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc invested in 2,153 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Riggs Asset Managment owns 431 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited owns 2,219 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). South State reported 7,462 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 551,226 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.23% or 52,736 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Company holds 18,145 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Smithfield holds 0.08% or 4,531 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Da Davidson & Co, Montana-based fund reported 10,611 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. $256,821 worth of stock was sold by SIMS JOHN V on Wednesday, September 19. 17,000 International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares with value of $893,088 were sold by Nicholls Timothy S.

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 17,237 shares to 18,575 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 19,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

