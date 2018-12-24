Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 8.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 31,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 419,073 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.79M, up from 387,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42M shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 12.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 15.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. vs. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 5.4% Yield Is As Safe As It Gets – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks You Don’t Have to Babysit – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Permian drillers begin selling new lighter crude oil grade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, March 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, January 4 by Raymond James. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 17. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, May 16. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $72 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, August 10.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why LabCorp Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Covance Honored with Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Award for Fifth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Southern California – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

