Manning & Napier (MN) to pay $0.02 on Feb 1, 2019; EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Evraz Plc (LON:EVR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Evraz Plc had 2 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”. See EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) latest ratings:

10/08/2018 Broker: VTB Bank Rating: Sell DownGrade

29/06/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 510.00 Upgrade

Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) is expected to pay $0.02 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:MN) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Manning & Napier Inc’s current price of $1.77 translates into 1.13% yield. Manning & Napier Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Oct 25, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 97,356 shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 53.78% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Interim Office of CEO to Be Filled by Long-Standing Senior Executives; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 28/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC MN.N SAYS PAUL J. BATTAGLIA JR APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.65, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold Manning & Napier, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 10.50% less from 7.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 105,789 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0.01% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 13,178 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 94,893 shares. 12,147 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc Ny has 0% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) for 16,225 shares. 673 are owned by Wealthtrust. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested in 3,529 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 457,650 shares.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $139.27 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Another recent and important Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports November 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 4.12% or GBX 20 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 465.7. About 196,816 shares traded. EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company has market cap of 6.72 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. It has a 3.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $8.30 million activity. Altman Roger C sold $8.30M worth of stock.