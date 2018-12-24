Mark Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Asset Management Corp bought 48,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.78M, up from 117,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation

Price Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 83.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc bought 7,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 2.95 million shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity. On Friday, November 30 McKinley David sold $738,655 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 8,321 shares. PALADINO STEVEN had sold 21,110 shares worth $1.90M on Monday, December 3.

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 12 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Tuesday, November 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 15 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, February 13. Gabelli downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, November 6 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Leerink Swann.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Benchmark. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Needham maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Needham has “Buy” rating and $75.0 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. UBS maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Friday, February 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $36 target.

