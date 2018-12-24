Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 208,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $239.45 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 11.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.45M, down from 24,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 27 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 15. Credit Suisse initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, June 30 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Winners and 1 Loser of REITworld 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uniti Means ‘Unique Opportunity’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 REITs to Double Your Income in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 54 shares. Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 703 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 78 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 288,609 shares. Muzinich & has 304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd owns 3,633 shares. Girard Prtn stated it has 0.29% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guggenheim Llc stated it has 77,037 shares. Moreover, Archer Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 3.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 4,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. National Asset invested in 1,665 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2.63M shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $4.09 million activity. Lee Yau Tat had sold 2,792 shares worth $1.07M on Thursday, November 15. The insider TAYLOR KEITH D sold $663,742. Shares for $124,079 were sold by Meyers Charles J on Monday, July 16.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, April 25 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 24 report. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 24 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 21 to “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 25.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 302,081 shares to 288,352 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newfield Expl Co (NYSE:NFX) by 385,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dana Investment Inc stated it has 0.94% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 10,216 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 2.34% or 147,613 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 17,815 shares. 25,023 were accumulated by Comerica Securities. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 11,023 shares. Ipswich Investment has 1.79% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 34,639 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 40,353 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 13,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.42% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 30,510 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 0.11% or 13,747 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Franklin owns 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 618,524 shares. Charter Trust Company invested in 89,313 shares.