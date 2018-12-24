Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) by 26.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,877 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41M, down from 35,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.87. About 522,126 shares traded or 80.98% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 26.47% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.47% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 76.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 18,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93 million, up from 24,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04M shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 3.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.31 per share. COLM’s profit will be $87.63M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lululemon leads apparel sector lower – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “DA Davidson Heats Up On Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) As Temps Drop – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Energy Recovery, Ellie Mae, Columbia Sportswear, ARRIS International plc, ONEOK, and Schneider National â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What Columbia’s offering to its new Major League Soccer fan base (Photos) – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: March 22, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Among 42 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting SWKS Put And Call Options For December 21st – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Drops Bearish Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stance After Sell-Off In Apple NASDAQ:AAPL) Supplier’s Shares – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

