Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 31.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 48,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89M, up from 152,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 13.03 million shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has declined 30.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86 million, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94 million shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover

Another recent and important USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news was published by Digitaljournal.com which published an article titled: “NYSE:USG Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Takeover of USG Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 27, 2018.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,172 shares to 3,659 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,189 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $14.35 million activity. Shares for $367,559 were sold by Reale John M on Friday, July 27. Scanlon Jennifer F. sold 32,652 shares worth $1.39 million. $296,914 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was sold by Salah Gregory D.. COOK BRIAN J sold $647,208 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Wednesday, August 1. $58,362 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares were sold by Macey Christopher D. 89,720 shares were sold by Dannessa Dominic A, worth $3.86 million on Friday, July 27.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $6.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,157 shares to 20,349 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,869 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).