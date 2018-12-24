Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 111.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,332 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $916,000, up from 10,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 8.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87M, up from 18,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 27 by DZ Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 4 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 25 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 1 with “Overweight”. UBS initiated Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, February 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. 27,963 shares valued at $1.21M were sold by Myers Daniel P. on Wednesday, September 12.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $307.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19,819 shares to 19,999 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,305 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt accumulated 7,677 shares. 20,886 are owned by Bbva Compass National Bank. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Commerce Of Vermont accumulated 136,896 shares. 15.05M are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc holds 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 56,894 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 4,230 shares. Canandaigua State Bank &, New York-based fund reported 24,007 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 76,671 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 262,683 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 33,772 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 9.43 million shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department invested in 10,950 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. On Thursday, August 30 the insider MOORE H LYNN JR sold $4.73 million. MILLER BRIAN K had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.21 million. 1,225 shares were sold by Carter Glenn A, worth $296,937. On Wednesday, August 29 MARR JOHN S JR sold $7.45M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 30,460 shares. The insider King Luther Jr sold $53,154. 4,000 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares with value of $1.00M were sold by Cline Brenda A.

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by Maxim Group. Needham maintained the shares of TYL in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Monday, March 12 to “In-Line”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, October 22. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TYL in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Monday, April 23. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Creek Ltd Liability has invested 2.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 79,307 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.14% or 200,004 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 348,359 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 27,444 shares. Smithfield Trust Co stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance Corp stated it has 355 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 141 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 1,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 2,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.12% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44,571 shares to 645,036 shares, valued at $145.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,633 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

