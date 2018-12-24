Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 307,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.64 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 2.36 million shares traded or 247.55% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 3.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,634 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.31M, up from 138,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACIW shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 116.68 million shares or 0.76% less from 117.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,734 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 334,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 135,364 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors owns 10,062 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 64,930 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 15,472 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 229,115 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Kbc Grp Nv has 70,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 31,700 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 45,969 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc owns 1.02M shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 246,768 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 793,454 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. The insider HEASLEY PHILIP G sold $2.98 million.

Among 6 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Market Outperform” rating by Avondale on Friday, February 26. The rating was initiated by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Wednesday, June 15 with “Buy”. Zacks downgraded ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) on Tuesday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Friday, November 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 31.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 122,908 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $124.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,566 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Graco, Enphase Energy, ACI Worldwide, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Kinross Gold, and Bottomline Technologies â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide and BioCatch Protect Consumers from Online and Mobile Banking Fraud with Behavioral Biometrics – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Appoints Country Leader in Rapidly Growing Indian Market – Business Wire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS/Aetna tie-up to be completed by Wednesday – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080 on Monday, October 1. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17M. Denton David M sold $2.02M worth of stock or 25,159 shares. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Hourican Kevin.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Cowen & Co. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Evercore on Wednesday, August 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 8 by Needham. As per Tuesday, December 26, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, November 2. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 2, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Monday, August 24.