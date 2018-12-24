Mcrae Capital Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position; Telephone & Data Systems Has 1.23 Sentiment

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 112 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 91 cut down and sold equity positions in Telephone & Data Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 89.97 million shares, up from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Telephone & Data Systems Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 77 Increased: 77 New Position: 35.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 18,289 shares with $4.13M value, down from 20,035 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Cellular, TDS tumble as JPMorgan bears up – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) CEO Ken Meyers on Q3 2018Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wireless big four deny being the telecom in Super Micro hack story – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.05 per share. TDS’s profit will be $15.81 million for 56.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.00% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for 576,820 shares. Nwi Management Lp owns 666,000 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 1.07% invested in the company for 71,850 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.93% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 86,238 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 1.78 million shares traded or 80.92% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has risen 29.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 4.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chase Counsel invested in 23,133 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Invest Llc holds 1.56% or 24,140 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,426 shares. New Jersey-based Hamel Assoc Inc has invested 4.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,013 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Co. 3.57M are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lau Associates reported 68,056 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,643 shares. Capital World, California-based fund reported 6.63 million shares. Iowa Fincl Bank reported 3.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roosevelt Investment Inc owns 177,159 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 3,214 shares. Macquarie Limited invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).