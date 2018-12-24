Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 7.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 5,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 59,991 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.11 million, down from 65,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 1.27 million shares traded or 98.42% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,895 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.75 million, up from 58,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42 million shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606)

Among 26 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 105 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 26 by Susquehanna. B. Riley & Co downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) rating on Monday, January 4. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. On Thursday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DECK in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DECK in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 29. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Nomura.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. $402,000 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) was sold by GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN. Stefano Caroti also sold $227,500 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DECK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,100 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 3,085 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 31,422 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 3,701 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 889 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Blackrock reported 3.47 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 6,063 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 29,000 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.49% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 94,957 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 15,000 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 42,278 shares to 354,184 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 20,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.62M for 5.86 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 81 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LH in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 10 with “Overweight”. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 1. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, January 29 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barry Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,308 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 69 shares. Nordea Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Manhattan Co reported 20,370 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability reported 1.32% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 33,408 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc holds 8,195 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.22% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,775 shares. 13,159 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc. 16,862 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 6,346 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Willis Invest Counsel has 47,490 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $660,911 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $56,749 worth of stock or 350 shares.