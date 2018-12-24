Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 79,105 shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.20M, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1,370 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Vertical Group. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, January 20 to “Positive”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, March 29. As per Tuesday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, February 5 to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 29. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vining Sparks given on Friday, April 28.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “MIcron, Wells Fargo Plunge into Wednesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

