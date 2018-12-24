Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:MEI) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Methode Electronics Inc’s current price of $21.98 translates into 0.50% yield. Methode Electronics Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.06M shares traded or 234.09% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 42.54% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE

Among 4 analysts covering Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 394 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 8 by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 13 by Shore Capital. Numis Securities maintained Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Numis Securities has “Hold” rating and GBX 350 target. Shore Capital maintained the shares of BRW in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) earned “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Wednesday, July 25. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. See Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

28/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 435.00 Maintain

28/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 481.00 New Target: GBX 394.00 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 481.00 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 410.00 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 355.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 435.00 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 481.00 Maintain

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methode Electronics to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, December 6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Baird Upgrades Methode Electronics (MEI) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $812.97 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

The stock decreased 1.77% or GBX 5.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 322.2. About 22,585 shares traded. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 881.10 million GBP. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio.