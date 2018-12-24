Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.31M, down from 85,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Educatio (EDU) by 62.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 168,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36M, down from 267,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Educatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Analysts await New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had 43 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital given on Wednesday, October 21. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was initiated by Brean Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 26. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EDU in report on Wednesday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 29 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, August 27. The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $270.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 697,812 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $26.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation has $140 highest and $20 lowest target. $100.56’s average target is 2.37% above currents $98.23 stock price. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 17. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $123 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 21 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, November 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 5.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 23,397 shares. Fagan Associate Inc accumulated 94,364 shares. Harbour Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 77,461 shares or 6.47% of all its holdings. Grace & White Incorporated Ny reported 9,165 shares. Moreover, Zweig has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,531 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 16.39% or 205,200 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.54% or 8,366 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 105,284 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Co has 3.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Co has 127,910 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Capital Mgmt LP has 2.69 million shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

