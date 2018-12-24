Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 20,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.05 million, down from 257,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 22.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 600,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150.23 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20M shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 19/03/2018 – FOX 61: EXCLUSIVE: Families of Sheehan HS football players involved in serious crash speak to FOX 61; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Television Stations for Approximately $910 Million; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Judge Dismisses Surveillance Lawsuit Filed by Former Fox News Host; 06/03/2018 – 21st Century Fox: FNC’s Greg Headen Promoted to Director of the Foreign Desk; 10/04/2018 – Fox Networks Group Says It Is Cooperating Fully With European Commission Inspection — Fox Representative; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox: ‘Offering Personal Undertakings’ Not to Influence or Attempt of Influence Sky News Head’s Editorial Choices; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business –

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $422,000 on Monday, December 10. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 5. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray initiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 22 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. As per Friday, October 21, the company rating was upgraded by Wunderlich. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 3.23 million shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,824 shares. 273,998 are owned by Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Co. Legacy Cap Incorporated owns 36,112 shares. Maplelane Cap Llc reported 134,000 shares. Sensato Investors Lc holds 2.68% or 135,500 shares. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 73,890 shares. America First Investment Advsr Llc owns 2,344 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,415 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 1.76M shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group owns 409,414 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 70,652 were accumulated by Iowa Natl Bank. 134,473 are owned by Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc invested in 0.97% or 294,318 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 13,721 shares to 290,314 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 29,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture ‘A’ (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 314,334 shares to 645,731 shares, valued at $62.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO) by 967,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,187 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).