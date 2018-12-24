Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 5.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,338 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.80 million, down from 209,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 24,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,648 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.61M, up from 172,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Monday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 21 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, November 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 26 with “Overweight”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 was made by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Web Services Could Soon Be Worth a Massive $350 Billion – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $549.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,416 shares to 27,996 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,003 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Qv Investors has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 306,119 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,929 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Company has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.73M shares. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 380,535 shares. Prudential Plc invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 82,129 shares. Decatur Cap Management stated it has 223,179 shares or 5.88% of all its holdings. Lincoln has invested 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan stated it has 94,364 shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.97% or 86,766 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 8.25M shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Cypress Grp reported 88,326 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa accumulated 19,333 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 3,108 shares to 62,622 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX).

Among 22 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 112 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, January 20 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Thursday, September 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $30.0 target. On Tuesday, November 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Buy”. Scotia Capital downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Tuesday, May 24 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Susquehanna. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 24 to “Underperform”.

More news for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Javed Ahmed Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “CF Industries (CF) Reports Election of Javed Ahmed to Board – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 62,260 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 567,499 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 30,029 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 0.13% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 13,300 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc owns 56,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 161,825 shares stake. Moreover, Schwab Charles Incorporated has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.41 million shares. 601 are held by Quantbot Technology L P. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 47,617 shares. Franklin owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 36,960 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 39,956 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Shell Asset stated it has 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Patten Group holds 633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.