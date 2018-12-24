Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53 million, down from 175,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 20.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 26,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.45M, down from 126,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, December 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 24 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 29. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 23 by FBR Capital. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, January 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polen Capital Lc holds 9% or 13.82M shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 287,209 shares. First United Bancorp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,693 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has invested 4.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based West Oak Capital Limited Com has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Advsr Limited Company has 2.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Troy Asset has invested 14.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arbor Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,220 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 2.84 million shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 70,297 shares. The Iowa-based At Savings Bank has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 7.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westend Advsr Ltd invested in 368,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested in 6,915 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stanley holds 2,477 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. 10,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $1.12M. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,600 shares to 69,300 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, December 17 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Rosenblatt to “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by UBS on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 17. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, October 3. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Interocean Lc has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 5.09 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cohen Mngmt invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 250,413 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 376,504 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelter Mutual Insur Com reported 234,880 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1,080 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peddock Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital City Tru Fl accumulated 41,735 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 514,814 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.07% or 381,228 shares in its portfolio.