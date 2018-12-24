Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 92.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 257,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 536,041 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.34M, up from 278,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94 million shares traded or 296.47% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.23 million shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaska Air hikes baggage fees – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air: Ready For Takeoff? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why These Top Airline Stocks Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air: Considering The Pluses And Minuses, I Take A Pass – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest-Delta lawsuit takes turn, other airlines could enter Dallas Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $441,413 activity. Shares for $58,171 were sold by HARRISON ANDREW R. TACKETT SHANE R also sold $200,441 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ALK shares while 128 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 110.60 million shares or 5.83% more from 104.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Guggenheim Ltd has 0.06% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 144,237 shares. Coldstream Capital Incorporated invested in 16,687 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 23,979 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.02% or 9,539 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3,038 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.02% or 6,548 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 278 shares. Victory Management reported 135,589 shares stake. Majedie Asset reported 0.23% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 7,015 were reported by Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Howe & Rusling has 203 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 19 shares. Agf Invests invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Among 18 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 112 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, January 8. The rating was reinitiated by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Monday, May 16. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 26. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 13. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Tuesday, August 18. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $87 target.

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Tuesday, September 22. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $65 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Monday, October 31 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $99 target in Monday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 30 by BB&T Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Monday, January 11. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $63 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Century invested in 0.26% or 2.82 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 44,742 shares. Hennessy has 1.82% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Synovus reported 10,258 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fincl Service Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Company has 648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prns Group Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 429,686 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 38,353 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,426 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 9,105 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Atmos Energy Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Plans $400M Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “50 names to avoid as rates rise – JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2018. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Atos rejects Credit Suisse cashflow criticism – MarketWatch” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. DOUGLAS RICHARD W sold $3.26 million worth of stock.