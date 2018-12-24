Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 28,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 370,897 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.74M, up from 342,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.67. About 621,479 shares traded or 261.79% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $595,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 8,111 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER

Among 10 analysts covering Credicorp LTD (NYSE:BAP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Credicorp LTD had 14 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) earned “Outperform” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 13 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 15. As per Wednesday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley upgraded Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) on Friday, September 11 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, May 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Itau BBA on Friday, December 7. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Santander to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) on Thursday, August 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12,917 shares to 8,515 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,639 shares, and cut its stake in Cellectis S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritas Investment Management Llp accumulated 512 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability invested in 18,644 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,423 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 27,255 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Crestwood Advsr Grp Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,005 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 1,252 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability reported 34,026 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited has 1.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ledyard National Bank holds 4,101 shares. Element Cap Ltd Co owns 71,194 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 2,656 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Gp has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Hold” rating. Bernstein maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, October 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 5 by Bernstein. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 17. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75 million on Monday, October 29.