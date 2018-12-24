Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 754,586 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.83M, up from 704,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 324,841 shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has declined 14.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUNA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 350,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.17M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $466.22M, up from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,595 shares to 32,309 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/15/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, October 16. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 500,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $4.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ormat Technologies: Geothermal Energy Is Hot! – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Will Acquire Its Parent Through a Share Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on November 10, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vitamin Shoppe: Buy The Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies Inc. Responds to Press Reports About Potential Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

