Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,711 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.56M, down from 130,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.66M shares traded or 177.06% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 35.18% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40M, up from 24,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,995 shares to 20,823 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Spons Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Pref Stk Etf (PFF).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Private Bank expands operations in Benelux, Nordic region – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “JPMorgan Asset Says Cash Better Than Stocks for First Time in Decade – Bloomberg” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Cramer’s lightning round: Take a long-term view on JP Morgan’s stock – CNBC” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management, 8minutenergy Renewables and Upper Bay Form JV with Over $200M in Committed Investment Capital to Support Solar Projects – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 30,725 shares valued at $3.50M was made by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carderock Capital Mgmt stated it has 22,969 shares. Conestoga Lc holds 0.01% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Co reported 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redmond Asset Limited Company holds 46,851 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baltimore has 1.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Inc holds 388,314 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wade G W & reported 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cedar Hill Limited Co holds 60,953 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. 204,915 were reported by Busey Tru Communication. Winch Advisory owns 2,350 shares. 56,467 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 93,159 shares. Bellecapital Int Limited holds 0.21% or 2,871 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.56 million activity. Langstraat Brian D. sold $617,495 worth of stock. Shares for $261,291 were sold by HIGDON LEO I JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 77.21 million shares or 2.42% less from 79.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. EV’s profit will be $85.34M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $493.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 65,920 shares to 121,439 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 8,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Automakers lobby to save EV incentive – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordstrom: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “New Chinese EV Maker Nio Surges On First Earnings Print (NYSE:NIO) – Benzinga” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

