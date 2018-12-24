Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 10.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 10,839 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 89,128 shares with $14.47M value, down from 99,967 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $97.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Sun Life Financial Services Canada Inc (SLF) stake by 23.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 10,071 shares as Sun Life Financial Services Canada Inc (SLF)’s stock declined 12.11%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 32,095 shares with $1.28M value, down from 42,166 last quarter. Sun Life Financial Services Canada Inc now has $19.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 663,951 shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 16.57% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,250 shares to 2,180 valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stake by 4,653 shares and now owns 33,876 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SLF’s profit will be $541.57 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sun Life Financial (SLF) Reports Acquisition of Majority Stake in Bentall GreenOak – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life Financial Announces Automatic Repurchase Plan Pursuant to Its Normal Course Issuer Bid – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.ca published: “This Financial Services Stock Can Help You Ride Out Market Downturns – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial declares CAD 0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life Financial, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 8,450 shares were sold by Tennison Lynden L, worth $1.28M. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR also sold $3.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bremer Natl Association holds 11,086 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 7.05 million shares. 5,742 were accumulated by Stearns Financial Ser Group Incorporated. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 14,162 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 215,157 shares. Boys Arnold And stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Navellier stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Limited Co owns 644,910 shares. Winslow Ltd Liability Company holds 1.98% or 2.46 million shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Company stated it has 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Proshare Advisors holds 117,932 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 40,528 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Limited Com invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018. Also Zacks.com published the news titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 23,905 shares to 91,333 valued at $10.21M in 2018Q3. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 51,640 shares and now owns 203,369 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 20. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, October 26. TD Securities has “Hold” rating and $160 target. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 18. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank.