Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 31.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,142 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56M, down from 65,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 664,218 shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 0.30% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 20.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 7,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,513 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, up from 38,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 1.97M shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $155.69 million for 5.93 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Methanex Corporation had 85 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, October 24 by IBC. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, January 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Alembic. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Buy” rating by Alembic on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 19. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 29 by IBC.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 3,556 shares to 10,466 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 30,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $633,028 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $700,000 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R. on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold OSK shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.63 million shares or 1.82% less from 63.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 121,144 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.1% or 26,657 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Ltd Company invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Mngmt Co has 15,917 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability reported 369,800 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 893,053 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Highland Limited Liability Company owns 66,755 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 5,675 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.21% or 949,393 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc owns 8,460 shares. Natixis reported 103,523 shares stake.