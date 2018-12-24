Moog Inc. (MOG.A) EPS Estimated At $1.11; 3D Systems (DDD) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems had 3 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Underweight” on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by PiperJaffray. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Sell”. See 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $17 Upgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $7 New Target: $9 Maintain

26/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $669,400 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Johnson Andrew Martin, worth $95,050. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider MCALEA KEVIN sold $424,200.

The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 550 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has risen 19.05% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 02/04/2018 – 3D Systems Delivering on Prototyping to Production Promise – Highlighting Customer Applications at AMUG 2018; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Acctg Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c