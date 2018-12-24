Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 155.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,145 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $792,000, up from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 255 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 99.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 205,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34,000, down from 206,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. HAYS ED sold 91,000 shares worth $4.43M. Perez Beatriz R also sold $479,800 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, November 5 the insider RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20 million. $2.60 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN. $2.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN. DINKINS JAMES L also sold $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, November 6.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $357.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index Fd (IJR) by 4,332 shares to 103,752 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,643 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $749.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,558 shares to 127,474 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Sm Co Etf (FNDC).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. The insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200. Another trade for 166,666 shares valued at $8.78 million was sold by TERUEL JAVIER G.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

