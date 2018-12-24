Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unit Corporation (UNT) by 52.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 25,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,092 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 48,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unit Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $751.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.52M shares traded or 392.04% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 9.80% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Unit Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNT); 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MLN; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 1,245 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.21M, down from 22,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Unit (NYSE:UNT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Raymond James. SunTrust downgraded the shares of UNT in report on Tuesday, March 27 to "Hold" rating.

More recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eight oilfield service stocks cut at Raymond James on lower activity outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unit Corporation (UNT) CEO Larry Pinkston on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unit (UNT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 08, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold UNT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 47.31 million shares or 6.73% less from 50.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 9,620 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial holds 458 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom has 0.22% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 25,339 shares. The New York-based Secor Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 74,915 shares. 4,371 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,830 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 3,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 4.55 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 6.52 million shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 138,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 11,464 shares. Century owns 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 114,943 shares. Piermont Cap has 1.05% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 100,135 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littlefuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18,200 shares to 72,916 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.96 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 1,929 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.02 million were sold by Zapolsky David. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of stock. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.