Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (MSF) Is At $15.94 Formed Wedge; Autoliv (ALV) Sentiment Is 1.32

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (MSF) formed wedge up with $17.22 target or 8.00% above today’s $15.94 share price. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (MSF) has $220.89M valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 21,056 shares traded. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF) has declined 5.54% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500.

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 104 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 79 sold and reduced their positions in Autoliv Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 21.04 million shares, down from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Autoliv Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 40 Increased: 77 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.96, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 3 investors sold Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 8.84 million shares or 0.81% less from 8.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1,470 shares stake. 28,616 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.70 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,521 shares. Axa invested 0% in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,530 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Inc has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,467 shares. 17,892 are owned by Shaker Financial Service Limited Liability Corporation. Reilly Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 355 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc invested in 0.01% or 11,300 shares. & Inv Management Gp Ltd invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF). Css Llc Il reported 59,613 shares stake. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF) for 16,066 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 74,016 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc owns 32,535 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 235,376 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners L.P. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 113,000 shares.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.03 per share. ALV’s profit will be $154.23M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.11% EPS growth.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 781,233 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.