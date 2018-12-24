MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) to pay $0.63 on Jan 22, 2019; Graco (GGG) Sentiment Is 1.08

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) is expected to pay $0.63 on Jan 22, 2019. (NYSE:MSM) shareholders before Jan 7, 2019 will receive the $0.63 dividend. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s current price of $75.39 translates into 0.84% yield. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s dividend has Jan 8, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Graco Inc (GGG) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 159 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 147 decreased and sold their stakes in Graco Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 135.74 million shares, down from 137.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Graco Inc in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 123 Increased: 96 New Position: 63.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. The company??s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 13 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,565,000 stock-keeping units through its catalogs; brochures; eCommerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; and call-centers and branches.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 40.15 million shares or 5.58% more from 38.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,058 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,485 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.18% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.4% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 7,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bright Rock Ltd Com invested 0.22% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 89,188 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 12,600 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Raymond James & owns 434,308 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 1,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 204,700 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. 8,696 shares valued at $716,347 were sold by POLLI GREGORY on Thursday, July 26. $480,956 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by WRIGHT DAVID. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Jilla Rustom sold $218,750. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $132,641 was sold by KELLY DENIS F.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 2.29 million shares traded or 134.81% up from the average. Graco Inc. (GGG) has declined 2.34% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 22.73 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 26.47% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GGG’s profit will be $71.57 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 7.05% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. for 310,200 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 281,491 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.97% invested in the company for 299,211 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 2.94% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.