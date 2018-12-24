Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 4.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 139 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,723 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $240.20 million, down from 2,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 41.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 15,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, up from 38,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $720.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,482 shares to 209,488 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,473 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, November 29 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 24 by KBW. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, September 23. Societe Generale downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Tuesday, January 9 report. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 266,846 shares. Capital Ca reported 14,311 shares stake. 24,264 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 155,162 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 540,413 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 746,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hourglass Lc holds 67,900 shares. Winfield Assocs has 7,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 50,676 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Davenport & Company owns 284,091 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct stated it has 7.27M shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 498,244 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Lp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.13 million shares. Glenview State Bank Dept reported 0.29% stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Bank of Americaâ€™s Changes to Broker Pay Threaten Stability â€” But Itâ€™s No Reason to Sell BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: What To Do After The 20% Sell-Off? – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These retailers will attract the most shoppers during the holidays – Dallas Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Target’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target’s Comps Outpace Walmart, Sell-Off Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 25. Susquehanna maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, March 5. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, May 16 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 19. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 18. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, November 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 17. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, January 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Wednesday, January 10.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $276.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19 shares to 3,198 shares, valued at $481.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 2,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).